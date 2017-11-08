Candler Hospital in Savannah recognized as 'baby-friendly' facility

St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah has received recognition as being a 'Baby-Friendly' designated birth facility.

The designation recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

The international award recognizes birth facilities that offer mothers the information, confidence, and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies.

It was a two-and-a-half year process for the hospital to receive the honor.

