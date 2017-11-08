Savannah Fire fights for fire fee

The city of Savannah is just getting started with its push to convince residents a new fire fee is a good thing.

This comes as more and more local businesses, non-profits, and homeowners are starting to push back. For obvious reasons, firefighters support the fee proposal because they already know property tax alone isn't cutting it for them.

There are currently 15 fire stations in Savannah. All of them require a four-minute response time for an emergency.

"To do that, this station is not adequate to house modern apparatus or even more personnel," said Assistant Savannah Fire Chief, Curtis Wallace.

This is the case for nine of the 15 fire stations. Some of these stations have been operational for more than 70 years. They are outdated and outgrown.

"We've got to double the occupancy to house our firefighters," Wallace said.

Right now, they're working with four beds, one toilet, one shower, and living spaces so small - they say they just can't function. Neither do the men who do it every day. What's dragging them down is, number one, not enough rest because the beds are too worn.

"They are slept in 365 days of the year with different people," says one firefighter.

Number two - not enough space, and number three, outdated technology.

"With the station being older, we do have the older speakers and it is a lot harder to understand sometimes what our dispatch is saying as far as the address," added another firefighter.

What these firefighters want you to hear loud and clear is that fire fee or no fire fee, your emergency will always be their priority.

"We're here to serve and protect the people, and when it comes down to it, then that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna do whatever we can do to take care of everybody else in the city. At the end of the day, like captain said, we're gonna respond and we're gonna be there to help," another firefighter said.

The city has three weeks to decide if a fee is the best option for funding.

