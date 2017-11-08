Long-time Spencer Elementary School Principal passes away

We received sad news into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom Wednesday night.

Longtime Spencer Elementary School Principal, Andrea Williams, passed away Wednesday afternoon. Principal Williams graduated from Savannah High School and Savannah State University.

She started her career with the Savanna-Chatham County Public School System in 1983, teaching at Isle of Hope and Largo-Tibet.

'Her passion for education and her students showed in the energy and enthusiasm she brought to her school each day. That passion and caring is what will be remembered by her school family and throughout this community. We have lost a valued educator who meant so much to so many. Principal Williams will be greatly missed,' Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said, in a release.

SCCPSS has no additional information surrounding the details of Williams' sudden passing.

