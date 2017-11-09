First Alert Forecast: Chilly temps, rain likely through Thursday afternoon

Much cooler temperatures settled into the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire overnight, behind a cold front.

Isolated showers continue to develop inland and move northeastward. Forecast adjustment; rain coverage is expected to peak Thursday afternoon and early evening. Areas of rain may slow the evening commute home from work and school.

Most of what falls Thursday will be light rain. Embedded showers may produce localized areas of heavier rain and occasional thunder. Rain will diminish from northwest to southeast Thursday evening, as the weather disturbance responsible for the wet weather passes our area.

Plentiful cloud-cover, scattered rain and a chilly air-mass will keep temperatures in the 50s for many Thursday afternoon. A few areas south of the Atlamaha River will feel afternoon temperatures in the 60° to 65° range.

A minor warming trend takes-place Friday afternoon under more sunshine. Another cold front moves through Friday night or early Saturday, bringing a fresh batch of chilly temperatures into the southeastern United States.

Keep an eye on the First Alert Radar and Forecasts through Thursday afternoon as rain increases across our area. The weather team will help you plan around any rain.

