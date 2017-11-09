Savannah city council to vote on fire assessment fee proposal

Savannah city council will vote Thursday on whether to allow a proposal to be drawn for a fire assessment fee.

News of the fire assessment is not sitting well with some city leaders and residents.

Creation of this fee would require an amendment to the City Charter, an ordinance adoption, and amendment of the city's Revenue Ordinance.

Some city officials say this fee is a good thing because they feel it will decrease property taxes.

The new fee would also be a way of funding the fire department for fiscal year 2018. This would help with training, upgrades and basic needs.

Officials are hoping to raise $31.8 million.

WTOC spoke with Step Up Savannah just to get a better understanding of how this would affect some people, and were told it may not be in their best interests.

So, what's next for the proposed fire fee? Starting this month, the city plans to start a public education campaign. Between now and December, Savannah will adopt a budget. Then in February and June of next year, you will be able to apply for a "fire fee" discount.

The city will also begin notifying customers then. And, property owners can expect their first bill around September.

Also happening at Thursday's meeting, members at the New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church are concerned about the sale of liquor near their church, so church members plan on voicing their opinions and concerns when the license goes before council. They say they just want what's right for the community.

And, city council will also take up a proposed shopping cart ordinance. It would hold businesses with ten or more shopping carts more accountable of keeping track of them. The proposal calls on businesses to use any means available to prevent the removal of shopping carts from their property. If stores do not comply with the ordinance, they would face fines up to $500.

