Hardeeville police seek information on early-morning armed robbery at Parker's

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Parker's gas station in Jasper County early Thursday morning.

Officials say on Nov. 9 at approximately 2:35 a.m., a male subject entered the Parker’s located at 16319 Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville and held up the attendant with a knife and demanded money from the register. The subject then fled the store on foot to the Pilot gas station nearby where he got into a silver in color passenger vehicle and left the area by way of Interstate 95 South.

If you have any information regarding this robbery or know the subject in the surveillance photos, please contact Detective TJ Hubbard with the Hardeeville Police Department at (843) 227-4606.

Location of the armed robbery:

