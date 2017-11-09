Good News: Kevin Sheehan named national AMBUCS president

Kevin Sheehan has been a force with Savannah AMBUCS for more than a decade, steering the organization that inspires mobility and independence for people with different abilities as president of the local chapter.

Wednesday, Sheehan's hometown celebrated him being named the national president of the AMBUCS organization, an honor that he shares with his community.

"We knew Savannah was on the map as far as AMBUCS,” said Sheehan. “But it means a lot for our membership and the hard work and dedication they put in. It tells me that great work is happening, that people believe in our mission and that there's a need for what we do.”

Sheehan was sworn in at the AMBUCS National Convention in October.

But he has seen work continue on the local level since.

"We just,” he said, “gave away three more bikes Monday night.”

The organization's Bowlapalooza event three weeks ago raised more than $85,000, and AMBUCS will continue to provide trykes and therapeutic scholarships.

Sheehan credits those efforts for his rising to national office.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the community for the support they've given us,” said Sheehan. “They have made us so successful at what we do.”

