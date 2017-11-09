SCMPD investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian at 31st, Burroughs streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police report a person was struck by a vehicle Wednesday at about 11:30 p.m. at 31st and Burroughs streets.

Officers caught up to the fleeing gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at Anderson Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The vehicle stopped momentarily and then sped away.

While following the path of the vehicle, officers discovered a 33-year-old female on the ground at 31st and Burroughs. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 200 block of 34th Street.

