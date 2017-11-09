Effingham Co. School System invests in 300-acre farm

The Effingham County School System paid $1.2 million to buy a plantation last school year.

Honey Ridge Plantation is 300 acres of land including animals, a couple buildings, equipment, and more. The school system invested in the farm to create a living laboratory for students.

"Well, we think it's important that all students learn about where their food comes from and where their shelter comes from, so we talk about forestry and things like that, and also their clothes and fiber, so we talked about cotton out here today," said Todd Wall, CTAE Director, Young Farmer Director.

Younger students enjoy activities like feeding cows and running through a five-acre corn maze. Middle and high school students in the agriculture program, will have hands-on learning opportunities.

In addition to the agriculture, students using the farm and students using the field for cross country meets. The superintendent says all students will be able to benefit from the plantation, especially with science, technology, engineering, and math classes.

"Stem program. We have students that can learn through hydroponics, aquaponics; a lot of different areas there that involve science," said Dr. Randy Shearouse, Superintendent of Schools.

The $1.2 million in SPLOST funds used to purchase the plantation won't cover all of the expenses needed to make Honey Ridge fully functional for all students. Honey Ridge is tied to Effingham's career and technical programs, meaning it's also tied to the program's state and federal funding that school leaders plan to tap into in order to pay for future buildings, equipment, and instruction.

"We already have money that is budgeted for instructional needs and so that will just be one area that we - instead of spending it maybe in a computer lab here - we put something here out at Honey Ridge to benefit the students.

Shearouse says the goal is for Honey Ridge to assist in student education for decades.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.