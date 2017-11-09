Community of Bluffton gathers to remember beloved citizen

The Bluffton community gathered Thursday afternoon to remember the life of a woman who was killed in a car crash.

Sixty-one-year-old Pressana Grant died earlier this month on Bluffton Parkway near Burnt Church Road. Grant was known for her singing voice and those who knew her say she was a beautiful soul.

"She showed an abundance of love and was just a beautiful soul. Anytime you were with her, you felt blessed and you were lucky to be in her presence and be her friend. She had many, many friends. She was a sweet, sweet woman," said Geist Ussery, Memorial Coordinator.

A funeral service for Grant was held Thursday morning before the memorial.

