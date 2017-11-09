Savannah Technical College helping with shortage of truck drivers

There is a national shortage of truck drivers in the United States and the American Trucking Association hopes to have 50,000 more drivers by the end of the year.

Savannah Technical College thinks it can help meet that goal.

The college has programs to help students with their commercial driver's license (CDL). They are also looking forward to helping alleviate the shortage of drivers nationally. The instructors there said they are allowing more success stories in truck driving through their program.

Truck driver Tamera Dresch graduated from the Commercial Truck Driving (CTD) program at Savannah Tech and said she couldn't be happier with her career.

"It's great. I love it. The instructors. This class is fabulous. If it weren't for them, I definitely wouldn't be where I am today," Dresch said.

She said, while she knows there is a shortage of truck drivers, she's gone through Savannah Technical college to pursue her dreams of driving a truck and getting her CDL license. She's been driving for two years.

Dresch started her career after drawing unemployment. She then went through an adult education program, which helped her get funding for Savannah Tech to go through their program.

She gives credit to her longtime instructor, Tom Amacher, who is the department head of the Commercial Truck Driving program at STC.

"I think we're really putting out the best students in the industry because there are some companies out there who are particular about who they hire from and I haven't had any of them say they aren't gonna hire from here," Amacher said.

The CTD program at Savannah Tech can last from five to 15 week and Amacher said the graduation rate is in the 90th percentile.

He said that he enjoys teaching the skills of truck driving, and he hopes to increase class enrollment while also reducing the shortage nationwide.

Savannah Tech offers classes at the Effingham campus and the Liberty campus and the deadline to register for Spring 2018 is December 15.

