Area law enforcement responds to Texas church massacre

Area law enforcement is responding to the Texas church shooting that killed 26 innocent citizens.

The Jesup Police Department will hold a free class on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. to go over safety tactics for what to do should an intruder your church. The class will be held at the department, located at 642 E. Plum Street. It will last about an hour.

Officials in Screven County say concerns from citizens have been brought to their attention, prompting them to conduct church property checks. They'll do the checks on Sundays between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and also on Sunday and Wednesday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials are asking that anyone who sees anything out of the norm to call the Screven County Sheriff's Office at 912.564.2013.

For more information on Jesup's free class, call 912.427.1300. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.