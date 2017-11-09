Southeast Bulloch running back surpasses Herschel Walker's recor - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Southeast Bulloch running back surpasses Herschel Walker's record

By Ken Griner, Sports Anchor
BULLOCH CO., GA (WTOC) -

Many people consider Herschel Walker one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game. 

Another Walker who wears #34 just surpassed the Dawg's legend. 

Southeast Bulloch's Chase Walker vaulted himself to ninth all-time in career rushing touchdowns in the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jacket star has found the end zone a stunning 88 times, two more than the 1982 Heisman Winner. This Walker says it's just a coincidence that he wears $34, but he says the success he's had at SEB is not. 

"I've always been taught to keep a low center of gravity, and no matter what happens, keep your feet churning. If you do that, the result will be good. I've been a four-year starter and I've been blessed to have a great offensive line all four years. I give all the credit to them," Walker said. 

Walker and SEB are preparing for their first-round game with Pike County. 

