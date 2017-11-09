Savannah Music Festival announces 2018 lineup - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Music Festival announces 2018 lineup

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The lineup for Savannah Music Festival 2018 was released Thursday evening. 

The festival will be held from March 29 - April 14. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Gillian Welch will headline the April 14 finale. Read the press release in its entirety below: 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly