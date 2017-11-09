Savannah citizens gather to write 'Letters of Sorrow' in response to gun violence

Community members gathered together Thursday to send a message to city leaders about ending gun violence.

Citizens showed up to the Sentient Bean to write letters expressing their concerns over gun violence - not just in Savannah - but all over the country. 'Letters of Sorrow' are being sent to family members who have been affected, even people who lost loved ones in the Texas church massacre.

"There is an ongoing public health epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. and certainly here in Savannah. We live with it week in and week out," said Anne Allen Westbrook, Moms Demand Action. That's why we're here. Anytime something like this happens, we want to try to not let a crisis go to waste."

Donations were collected to help a local nonprofit, LB4 & After Foundation, which helps bring awareness to ending gun violence in the community.

