Savannah Film Alliance discussing future plans

Savannah is becoming a popular destination for the filming industry.

Thursday, the Savannah Film Alliance held a meeting to discuss the future.

In their quarterly meeting, the organization talked about improving the filmmaking experience in Savannah and setting their sights on future goals. The founder of the Alliance says community organization is key.

"There are so many different parts of the entertainment industry. Until this organization was formed, there wasn't an effort to get everyone together on one page, and that's what we're trying to do," said Charles Bowen, Savannah Film Alliance, Founder.

The Alliance was founded in 2015 and promotes the film community in Savannah and the Coastal Empire.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.