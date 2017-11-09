Chatham County responds to legality issues of creating new police department

Earlier this week, we shared with you a state law that prohibits the creation of a new police department by a county without a special election.

Since the Chatham County Police Department appeared to be dissolved when the Metro Merger was created in 2005, we questioned how the county government was able to create a new police department without notifying the elections board. Thursday, we got our response from the county attorney.

The county claims it never got rid of the Chatham County Police Department because 'the county has continuously owned and operated the capital equipment and structures necessary to police the unincorporated area.'

The response went on to say that the 'Counter Narcotics Team was created and remains under the control of the county,' and that the county fully funds the Marine Patrol.

The county attorney says Chatham County no more gave up its police department than the city of Savannah did when it joined the merger - and therefore does not need voter approval to start it back up again.

The new CCPD is expected to begin patrols in less than a month.

