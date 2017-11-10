WTOC, community honors area veterans - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WTOC, community honors area veterans

WTOC is honoring local veterans leading up to Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11, and honors all who served in the United States Armed Forces.

We are asking citizens to send in pictures of their friends and family service members to be added to our online slideshow, and possibly featured on-air. The slideshow is our way of recognizing and honoring veterans to show them just how much we appreciate their service for our country.

Send us your photos by email to pics@wtoc.com.

