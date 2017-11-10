WTOC, community honors area veterans

The city of Savannah will host the annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.More >>
The city of Savannah will host the annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.More >>
Veterans Day 2017 will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, and observed as a Federal Holiday on Friday, Nov. 10. Check out a list free meals, discounts, sales and deals that are being offered nationwide.More >>
Veterans Day 2017 will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, and observed as a Federal Holiday on Friday, Nov. 10. Check out a list free meals, discounts, sales and deals that are being offered nationwide.More >>
The cool weather didn't stop some young veterans from hitting the road Friday.More >>
The cool weather didn't stop some young veterans from hitting the road Friday.More >>
Georgia Southern University honored veterans from several generations on Friday.More >>
Georgia Southern University honored veterans from several generations on Friday.More >>
Q-Masters Chefs + Vets were back for a second year as part of the Savannah Food and Wine Festival, Friday night.More >>
Q-Masters Chefs + Vets were back for a second year as part of the Savannah Food and Wine Festival, Friday night.More >>
How close is too close? The Savannah City Council will likely answer that question when they vote on an alcohol license at their next meeting.More >>
How close is too close? The Savannah City Council will likely answer that question when they vote on an alcohol license at their next meeting.More >>
Fright night, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 671 honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.More >>
Fright night, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 671 honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.More >>