WTOC, community honors area veterans

Veterans Day 2017 will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, and observed as a Federal Holiday on Friday, Nov. 10. Check out a list free meals, discounts, sales and deals that are being offered nationwide.

The city of Savannah will host the annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

WTOC is honoring local veterans leading up to Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11, and honors all who served in the United States Armed Forces.

We are asking citizens to send in pictures of their friends and family service members to be added to our online slideshow, and possibly featured on-air. The slideshow is our way of recognizing and honoring veterans to show them just how much we appreciate their service for our country.

Send us your photos by email to pics@wtoc.com.

