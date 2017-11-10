US Marshals take over search for man who escaped custody at Memorial in Savannah

Metro Police and McIntosh County deputies continue their search for a man who escaped from a deputy while still in handcuffs on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals are now taking over the search for a man who escaped law enforcement custody at Memorial Health.

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office says Randolph Frazier was handcuffed and still managed to run away from a deputy on October 31st. It happened in the parking lot of the hospital.

Frazier and two other men were arrested earlier that day after leading police on a chase. The suspects are accused of burglarizing several homes in McIntosh County.

