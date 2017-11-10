US Marshals take over search for man who escaped custody at Memorial in Savannah

Metro Police and McIntosh County deputies continue their search for a man who escaped from a deputy while still in handcuffs on Tuesday.More >>
Metro Police and McIntosh County deputies continue their search for a man who escaped from a deputy while still in handcuffs on Tuesday.More >>
WTOC is honoring local veterans leading up to Veterans Day.More >>
WTOC is honoring local veterans leading up to Veterans Day.More >>
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a phone scam that's using their agency's phone number.More >>
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a phone scam that's using their agency's phone number.More >>
The 2017 Savannah Food and Wine Festival will run Nov. 7-12.More >>
The 2017 Savannah Food and Wine Festival will run Nov. 7-12.More >>
The city of Savannah will host the annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.More >>
The city of Savannah will host the annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.More >>
U.S. Marshals are now taking over the search for a man who escaped law enforcement custody at Memorial Health on October 31st.More >>
U.S. Marshals are now taking over the search for a man who escaped law enforcement custody at Memorial Health on October 31st.More >>