SCMPD investigating two-vehicle crash with serious injuries at Capital St., Pennsylvania Ave.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Capital Street and Pennsylvania Avenue with serious injuries.

SCMPD says an investigation revealed Justin Chisholm, 28, was traveling west on Capital Street in a Honda Accord when he ran the red light at Pennsylvania Avenue and was struck by a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Raynard Lexie, 25. Chisholm’s vehicle then struck a light pole, resulting in him being ejected from the vehicle.

Police say Chisholm was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Lexie was transported to a hospital with complaint of injuries.

SCMPD's TIU continues to investigate the crash.

