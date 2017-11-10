Chatham County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scams

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a phone scam going around.

Officials say technology is now allowing scammers to use the phone numbers of the agencies they are impersonating to be even more convincing.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office phone number is now being used.

The Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to know they will never call you asking for money over the phone, even if you have done something wrong. They say do not fall for any random phone calls asking for money because they are a scam.

