First Alert Forecast: Even chillier, breezy Veterans Day

Another cold front is tracking towards the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; arriving this evening.

The front will pass through our region with little fan-fair. Rain chances remain less than 10 percent and few, if any, clouds are expected to form along the front. However, it will impact our temperature forecast significantly.

Saturday morning temperatures will reach lows in the upper 30s well-inland to lower 40s across the Savannah Metro and mid to upper 40s south of the Altamaha River. A sustained wind between 10 and 15 MPH is expected. Gusts may exceed 20 MPH.

The combination of chilly temperatures and an occasionally gusty breeze will reduce wind chills to between 30° and 40°. Grab a coat if you’re attending Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade or any other outdoor activity.

High temperatures will only top-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

You can download the free First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast and live radar.

