Veteran's dying wish to ride in souped-up Challenger comes true

Charles Hall, Jr. was diagnosed with bladder cancer and found out Thursday he has three weeks left to live. His dying wish was to ride in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. (Source: WTOC)

For one veteran, this will be his last year celebrating his service.

His sister-in-law called the Dodge Chrysler Auto Nation in Guyton, GA on their way home from the hospital. Within an hour, two employees who are also veterans said it would be their honor to make that wish come true.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Hall's entire family came to his house and told him they had a surprise. As he opened his front door to the car of his dreams, all he could get out was, "Wow."

Hall served in Iraq during the first Gulf War. He's been a mechanic all his life. He says it's been a hard, long battle, but this is the best surprise he could have ever asked for.

"It feels good. Words can't describe it," Hall said, tearfully.

His wife of 24 years said to see his face light up like this was a memory she'll always have even when he's gone.

"It just does my heart so good to see him happy. I need him to smile. I always wear his dog tags. He wears the other one," said his wife, Patricia.

Vern Downey with Auto Nation is also a veteran. He says there are choices in life that are super easy, and this was one of them.

"You also, sir, being a veteran; Veterans Day Weekend, we're honored to do this," Downey said.

Hall says he will continue to fight. He has his faith and he has his wife. No matter what the coming weeks bring, Friday could not have meant more.

