BCSO looking for leads in 2007 cold case death

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads in a 2007 cold case.

Thirty-six-year-old Lee Anderson was found dead in his home on Peanut Lane in St. Helena, on Nov. 10, 2007. The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say Anderson spoke with his girlfriend and others late that morning but was unable to be reached by early afternoon. He was found later that evening when friends checked on him at his house.

Through the investigation, officials learned that Anderson dealt marijuana and other illegal narcotics, and items found inside his home supported that finding. At the time of his death, it was believed Anderson may have been in possession of a large amount of drugs and cash, making robbery a likely motive.

People of interest were identified and interviewed, but there was no physical evidence linking them to the crime. As with the vast majority of drug-related homicides, the investigation revealed questionable witnesses and various rumors leading investigators in many different locations. Physical evidence collected during the investigation is still being evaluated in the hopes improvements in forensic technologies will establish a link between suspects and the crime scene.

If you have any information regarding this unsolved cold case, contact Captain Bob Bromage at 843.255.3402, 843.816.8013, robertb@bcgov.net, or CrimeStoppers. A reward of up to $2,500 if offered for information leading to an arrest in any BCSO cold case.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.