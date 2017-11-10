Capt. Matthew Freeman 5K held in Richmond Hill

Runners and walkers in Bryan County took to the pavement Friday for the annual Captain Matthew Freeman 5K Memorial Run.

The race was inspired by Richmond Hill Marine Corps Captain Matthew Freeman who was killed in action in Afghanistan back in 2009.

The 5K benefits the Matthew Freeman Project. That project provides scholarships to local Gold Star families.

The mother of Capt. Freeman says it means the world to her that people come out to participate in this special event.

"Honoring our veterans and using Matthew as a venue to do that, I can't think of a better way. He loved working with the men and women of the armed forces, and I can't think of a better way to spend the day/ morning to kick off with something like this,” Lisa Freeman said.

The Matthew Freeman project has created over 600 teddy bears and given 29 Sibling Scholarships for families of the fallen and combat-related suicide.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.