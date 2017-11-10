Good News: Ribbon cutting at new center for Garrison School for the Arts

Students at Garrison School for the Arts have a brand-new center to show off their talents.

The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of the Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts. The new 27,000 square foot facility includes a state of the art sound control room, performance stage, theater and band classrooms, a piano lab, chorus room, set design space, and box office.

"For our students, it’s just going to be an awesome opportunity because they are going to be able to come in here and be on a stage that is meant for a full symphony orchestra. Imagine how they are going to feel when they go to a high school or they go further on to a college, they are going to be ready for that performance or that audition,” Garrison School for the Arts Principal Jim Heager said.

The new Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts was funded through money raised by ESPLOST.

