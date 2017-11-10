City of Richmond Hill holds Veterans Day Observance ceremony

Many are observing Veterans Day on Friday, including the city of Richmond Hill.

The city held its annual Veterans Day Observance at the Veterans Monument in J.F. Gregory Park, Friday morning. The observance honored those who have served and continue to serve our country in the armed services, along with police, firefighters, and other emergency service workers who lay their lives on the line every day. The Color Guard from St. Stewart was featured, as well as a 21-gun salute and a laying of the wreath.

"I think of the family members of those currently deployed and those who were deployed before. I think about those and continue to pray for them daily," said Col. James K. Doogham, 2ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division. "It's a reminder that many are still serving. We can't forget about anyone who has ever served - not just those in uniform - but their family members as well.

Col. Doogham and Richmond Hill Fire Chief, Ralph Catlett, served as the ceremony speakers.

The events in J.F. Gregory Park got started early Friday morning with the annual Captain Matthew Freeman Memorial 5K.

