Georgia Southern students, faculty honoring veterans

Georgia Southern University honored veterans from several generations on Friday.

The university's Military and Veterans Student Center hosted their 2nd Annual Veterans Day Program. The group recognized recently-retired director of Military Affairs, Lt. Col. Bill Roberts. Speakers included retired Marine and graduate student John Kitchens. Leaders of the Student Center say Southern and other schools have more military and veteran students than most people realize.

"This ceremony is an opportunity for the university to show its support for our veterans and all they've done. The student veterans and the faculty are all part of Eagle Nation," said Justin Williams, MVS Center Director.

The flags lining Sweetheart Circle on Friday represent the 491 military and veteran students who attend the university.

