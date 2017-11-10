Inhalant deaths still a real, local concern

The Chatham County Coroner is shining a light on a forgotten problem: deaths caused by using inhalants, which are found on store shelves everywhere.

It's certainly not a leading cause of death, but it's one that is still concerning for Chatham County Coroner, Dr. Bill Wessinger.

"It is not something that we should forget about. We should be vigilant for it," Dr. Wessinger said.

The coroner says his office has investigated an average of three duster-related deaths over the past two years.

"Most of them are accidental deaths due to lack of oxygen in the blood," Wessinger said.

Huffing electronic duster makes the user hypoxic, stripping oxygen from the blood.

"The result is that the person's brain is deprived of oxygen," Wessinger explained.

While that may lead to that euphoric light-headed feeling, the long-term effects can include brain damage. Short-term effects can be far worse.

"They will cease breathing and their heart will stop and they'll be dead."

Manufacturers of the cleaner have taken steps to discourage people from abusing the product, from labeling to the addition of a chemical that makes a bitter taste. Wessinger says no matter the steps taken to prevent abuse, the accessibility of dusters make them attractive for recreational drug users, with all age-groups affected.

"To me, that makes it risky," Wessinger said. He says it doesn't necessarily take a full can to cause irreversible damage and that the severity of the effects depends on the person's body type.

The National Institue of Drug Abuse notes that abusing dusters can also lead to irregular and rapid heart rhythms and lead to fatal heart failure within minutes of a session of prolonged sniffing.

