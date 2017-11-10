Hwy 17 down to one lane after wreck near Blue Jay Rd. in Effingham

Highway 17 in Effingham County has been shut down after a wreck near Blue Jay Road.

Effingham County Fire and Rescue is advising that drivers please avoid the area while crew responds to the scene. They say shortly after 5 p.m., a car and a dump truck collided. Only minor injuries were involved, but spilled diesel fuel is causing traffic problems. Authorities say the road will be back open once everything has been cleaned.

