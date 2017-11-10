Crash sends 1 to hospital after suspect flees traffic stop

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating after one man caused a three-vehicle crash after he fled from a traffic stop.

An SCMPD officer attempted to stop a Toyota Carolla driven by Jermonte Murphy for a traffic violation around noon. Murphy fled the scene after the officer attempted to make contact with him, heading south on Truman Parkway from Anderson Street. As Murphy attempted to exit the Truman Parkway at the Victory Drive exit, he ran a red light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado from behind. As the Silverado spun out of control, it struck a Toyota Tundra that that was at rest in the eastbound lane.

Murphy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

