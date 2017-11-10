UGA's handler remembers chomp on the plains

With the birthplace of the University of Georgia being in Savannah, the institution has always had a connection to the Coastal Empire.

That carries over to the athletic fields as well, including the mascot.

The Georgia vs. Auburn game embodies many historic moments, some of which have happened on the field and some off. Some of those moments involve not only players but also a dog - a famous dog. Charles is the current Seiler who handles UGA 10, but he was also there for the Chomp on the Plains - or the Bite at Baker.

"I remember cheating up, and it was a long play, Baker scored, and instead of going back to his sideline, he dropped the ball, turned around, and kind of did the Yosemite Sam thing at the dog, and when they scored, it was loud and it startled the dog, and when he turned around, the first thing he saw was a football player and so he dove at him, but he ran out of rope. When people ask me why UGA was going to bite him, I say, 'he wasn't going to bite him, he was just going to catch him,' UGA's handler, Charles Seiler, said.

The connection between Savannah and this rivalry dates back much further than just when UGA began roaming the sidelines. The games in 1910 and 1911 were played in Savannah, according to a recent book by author, Doug Stutsman. The 1910 game was played in a field near Chippewa Square, all part of a celebration as they were putting up the Oglethorpe Statue.

