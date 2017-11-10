Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club celebrating 100 years

The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club is celebrating 100 years in the City of Savannah.

They've held events throughout the year, but Friday night is their big gala with guest speaker: Olympic Gold medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee. The reason they brought her in is that she is a proud product of the Boys & Girls Clubs when she was growing up.

The Boys and Girls Club is nationally known for providing children and teenagers with programming, events and athletic opportunities to help them become their best selves.

"We're just getting started. As times changes and challenges when it comes to developing the youth, I think we're on the right path to face those challenges," said board member, Aaron Whitley, Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club.

"You know, talking about the Boys and Girls Club, them being here in Savannah talking about celebrating 100 years...what a blessing," Kersee said.

Club members, alumni and more honored the late Frank Callen as well as the thousands of alumni and even current members who have contributed to the club's success.

