BCSO working to locate runaway juvenile

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a runaway juvenile.

Investigators say 15-year-old Skie Kennedy was last seen at her Hilton Head Plantation home around 5:15, Friday evening. She was wearing black jeans and a black fleece top with grey stripes and is reported to have a condition that requires medication - which she left at home.

Anyone who has come into contact with Skie or knows where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

