Vietnam Veterans ceremony held in Emmet Park

Fright night, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 671 honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Veterans Day Program was held in Emmet Park on Bay Street. There was a wreath-laying, a 21-gun salute, and a concert to honor the 106 military members who lost their lives in Vietnam. Edward Wexler, the 2017-2018 Veteran of the Year, says events like these are very important because they remind people to remember and honor those who fought and sometimes died for our freedom.

"It's not just a day off from work if you're lucky enough to have that kind of job. It's a day to remember and reflect about the sacrifices that have been made since our country was formed from the Revolution on up to today," Wexler said.

The Combat Aviation Brigade and the 3rd ID Band played during the event.

