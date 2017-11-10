Alcohol license request causing a stir in downtown Savannah

How close is too close? The Savannah City Council will likely answer that question when they vote on an alcohol license at their next meeting.

A new event venue on East Broughton Street is applying for a beer and wine license, but a church across the street is putting up a fight.

The developer, Charles Morris, is hopeful council will approve it, but he knows it's their decision. If they deny his request, it'll be back to the drawing board for him.

Morris is proud of his newest business venture. He bought the former Kehoe Iron Works building in 2003. Only four years after being run-down and falling apart, it's a sprawling event space ready for business.

"There will be weddings and a whole host of community events with maybe trade shows and things that will benefit Savannah,” said Morris.

Morris, though, is running into a little bit of a hang-up in getting his alcohol license. The Randolph Street Development is directly across the street from New Shiloh Baptist Church. State law prohibits the sale of 'distilled spirits' within 100 yards of a church. It allows beer and wine sales.

"I think there are examples all over town with churches and people serving alcohol in close proximity to a lot of different churches all over town,” said Morris.

Church members are standing up though. More than 20 of them showed up at the council meeting to protest the license.

"I want them to take care of our best interests at heart, and if our best interest is to see our youth our kids leave, walk outside the door and see somebody drunk that's not right,” said member Shawntray Grant.

The council tabled the vote and encouraged Morris and the pastor to meet and come to an agreement. Morris is hopeful they can work through this and get the license approved. He’s anxiously awaiting council’s decision.

"They have total power to do what they want to do. I think it will change the whole dynamics of this building if we don't get it done, and it would be a shame because people will want to come down here and have a glass of wine and they won't be able to do it,” said Morris.

Morris said he has no plans to operate this as a restaurant or bar. It will only be open for private parties and events. He added most of that will happen on Friday and Saturday.

