Q-Masters Chefs + Vets return to Savannah Food & Wine Festival

Q-Masters Chefs + Vets were back for a second year as part of the Savannah Food and Wine Festival, Friday night.

The Southeast's most renowned pitmasters created a world-class evening of barbecue for the sold-out event. There was live music, craft brews, wine, and spirits available to wash the barbecue down.

"We're all here for one thing, and that's to support a veterans fund for tiny houses. So, on Veterans Day coming up, this is a special event and fundraiser for our veterans who have given service to this nation, and it's a really great way to do it with what we do well in the South...barbecue," said Michael Owens, President/Co-Founder, Savannah Food and Wine Festival.

The Savannah Food and Wine Festival will continue Saturday with the 'Taste of Savannah' event. It will be held at the Georgia State Railroad Museum from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

