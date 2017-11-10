GSU veteran, active duty military students hike to Glennville

The cool weather didn't stop some young veterans from hitting the road Friday.

A dozen Georgia Southern University students who are either veterans or active duty military took off from campus to hike 36 miles to Glennville and the Georgia Veterans Cemetery. They arrived Friday evening to help place flags on gravesites for Veterans Day.

"This morning is to remember those who have fought before us and those who will come after us, as well as those who didn't make it home," said GSU student, SPC Hunter Smith.

The students will team with local Boy Scouts to place the flags.

