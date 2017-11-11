Veterans Day to bring cool temps, clear skies

Strong, high pressure will build through the weekend. A weak cold front is expected to move through the area Sunday night or Monday, followed by high pressure through late next week.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 60s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then it will become mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-40s with northeast winds around 10 mph.

Sunday is projected to be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s, and northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s with north winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with north winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday is projected to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows around 50.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

