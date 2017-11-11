Officer involved shooting prompts GBI investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning at the request of the Georgia State Patrol.

A GSP Trooper attempted to stop a white Nissan Altima on Friday around 11:40 p.m. When the vehicle wouldn’t stop, the trooper began to chase the subject. The Altima and the GSP Trooper wrecked at the on-ramp to Veteran’s Memorial Parkway from Chatham Parkway. The driver of the Altima got out of the vehicle with a firearm. The driver was facing the trooper with the firearm during the confrontation. The driver of the vehicle was shot by the trooper during the confrontation.

GSP and Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers rendered aid until EMS arrived. EMS responded to the scene for medical treatment and transported the driver to Memorial University Medical Center. The driver is in critical condition. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation on the incident to determine what occurred. It will be turned over to the Eastern District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete for any action they deem appropriate.

