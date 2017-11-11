Metter homicide sparks GBI investigation

A man stole a Maserati, went to a movie and was arrested afterward. (Source: Raycom Media)

On Saturday morning the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a homicide in Metter at the request of the Metter Police Department.

Metter PD responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. regarding an individual that was shot at 820 Hodges St. When officers arrived, they found the victim of the shooting, 27-year-old James Edward Butler. Butler died at the scene.

Another person, 28-year-old Byron Brown, was also shot. Brown was airlifted to Savannah for medical treatment.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah for Butler Jr.

The GBI and Metter Police Department are investigating these events.

