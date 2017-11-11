Veteran's Day Parade honors military members

Dozens of military members and veterans, bands and organizations paraded through Downtown Savannah to honor those who served, like Leroy Bentley, who has a total of 40 years of military service in both the Air Force and the National Guard.

"Please to be here and to see it among the rest of the veterans," said Bentley. "Everybody's greeting you, thanking you for your service and so forth, and greeting with a big smile. It makes you feel like, 'hey! Make me feel good! Somebody appreciates me.'"

A Vietnam veteran, Bentley remembers a time when this kind of public support for veterans wasn't common.

"It's great," he said. "It's great because I remember at one time, especially you know how it was back in Vietnam, nobody was pleased with them. Now, they show a great emphasis for the veterans. You know, they're pleased. Things that they went through, things that theyve done for this country and so forth, and now, they appreciate it."

Bentely says the parade is a tradition; a chance to see old friends and chance to share stories with a younger generation. For him, that's his grandson.

"It's a feeling to be here with my grandson and let him see what's going on, see the rest of the soldiers. Like I told him, I was inthe Air Force, but look at the military guys and the soldiers. He was just very happy to see that."

Those involved in the parade took a chance to honor the lives lost and make sure the stories of those that are still here aren't.

