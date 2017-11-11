Massive crowds show out for Savannah Food & Wine Festival

Huge crowds came out on Saturday to take part in the much-anticipated Taste of Savannah event.

The tasting event is part of the week-long Savannah Food and Wine Festival that is happening at the Georgia State Railroad Museum. Meteorologist John Wetherbee hosted the festivities throughout the afternoon. The sold-out event included lots of food of course and literally hundreds of different beverages to try.

"We've got folks that, look they go to food and wine festivals all over the country and they tell us this is their favorite," said co-founder of the festival Michael Owens.

"It's because they have fun," added co-founder Jan Gourley. "It's not pretentious, you know it's very approachable."

The festivities continue on Saturday evening with a dinner in the park event in Forsyth Park and a jazz and bubbles brunch tomorrow at noon at the Westin Savannah Harbor.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.