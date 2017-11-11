Statesboro's Veterans Day takes musical journey

Statesboro's Veterans Day observance took a musical journey.

A trio performed historic music from wartime periods of World War I and II. They also talked the songwriters of the time and the views they wrote about. Organizers say this was a unique alternative to their usual program. They also say it's important to gather on this day each year.

“We like to remember the veterans and what they went through, like myself - Vietnam '61 to '67. It brings it back. And with the families here, they come because they want to see and hear what we have to say,” said Dan Foglio, American Legion Post 90.

The local American Legion post teams with the Bulloch County Historical Society and others to host the annual program.

