Tigers can't keep up with #7 Aggies

Savannah State knew they had a test in front of them if they wanted to keep their winning streak alive.

The Tigers had their moments, but were unable to knock off #7 North Carolina A&T Saturday. The Aggies improved to 10-0 with a 36-17 win over Savannah State.

Savannah State trailed 13-3 at half, but cut the deficit to 19-10 with 11:39 left in the third quarter thanks to a two-yard touchdown run from freshman QB D'Vonn Gibbons.

But the Aggies responded with 17 unanswered points to regain control of the game. Gibbons hit Jaylen McCloud on a 13-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining to cut the final score to 36-17.

Gibbons led the way for the Tiger offense, passing for 137 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 93 yards and a score. Donald Rutledge was the star on the defensive end, racking up 12 tackles.

The Tigers fall to 2-8 with the loss, and are now 2-5 in MEAC play. Savannah State returns home to close out the 2017 season next week. The Tigers will host South Carolina State at 1:00 p.m.