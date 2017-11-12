Stewart hauls in first collegiate TD reception

It took 34 games on The Flats, but Savannah native Brad Stewart finally pulled in a touchdown catch for Georgia Tech.

The 2014 and 2015 winner of the Ashley Dearing Award scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 60-yard catch and run in the Yellow Jackets' 28-22 win over #17 Virginia Tech Saturday.

"I haven't scored since 2015," Stewart laughed. "I forgot how to celebrate to be honest."

TaQuon Marshall hit a wide open Stewart in stride to give the Jackets a 21-9 third quarter lead over the Hokies. The Benedictine grad was swarmed quickly by Qua Searcy and his teammates in the endzone.

"It just felt great. There's really no way to describe it," Stewart said. "Just being in that moment, and seeing all the fans and the players getting hyped for me because they knew how bad I wanted it."

The touchdown grab was Stewart's only reception on the afternoon. The Yellow Jackets improve to 5-4 overall, and 4-3 in the ACC.