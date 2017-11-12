Weak cold front to pass through Sunday night

High pressure will slowly weaken on Sunday. A weak cold front is expected to move through the area late Sunday night into early Monday. High pressure will then prevail through late in the week, followed by a cold front next weekend.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 50s with north winds around 5 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with north winds 5 to 10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 40s with north winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday is predicted to be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s with north winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Stay up to date with all local weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather weather app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.