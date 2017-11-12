Service Brewery holds fundraiser to benefit homeless veterans - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Service Brewery holds fundraiser to benefit homeless veterans

By Crystal Howard, Reporter
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A local veteran-owned business is doing their part to give back to those service men and women who have given so much.

Motorcyclists at Service Brewery are raising money to donate to the Tiny Homes project. There are over 30 vintage motorcycles here in support of veterans who are homeless this Veterans Day.

The project is a way to give some veterans a place to call their own. While there are more than 4,000 homeless people in Savannah, 286 of them are veterans. 

"It's a mission that's really close to our heart," said the organizer of the motorcycle show, Anna Heritage. "My family is a veteran family and we ride motorcycles, so it was a perfect fit."

Kevin Ryan, owner of Service Brewery says he has done charitable events for the Tiny House project for a while now and he could not have been more proud to honor veterans in another way. 

"Seeing folks pick up and take the tiny house project as a charitable effort is just great because they need a lot of help," Ryan said. 

The fundraising efforts included the $10 fee for entry along with a silent auction and raffle which would go towards housing these homeless veterans.

Motorcyclists and veterans alike filled the brewery, coming from all over Savannah, as well as surrounding states.

"Any awareness that can be raised is very important because there are just too many that are homeless and this is just one step to help them," said Air Force Veteran Rich Heritage. 

Each dollar that was raised brought organizers one step closer to putting a roof over heads of former servicemen who served the country proudly. 

