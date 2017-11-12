Hinesville veterans honored with parade

More Veterans were honored in Hinesville at their annual Veterans Day parade.

The parade, which was hosted by the East Liberty County American Legion Post 321, stepped off from the Bradwell Institute. Onlookers gathered all along their route waving American flags to support their military members as they walked by. Veterans at the parade say the celebration gives them a greater sense of pride.

"I get a sense of pride from seeing the different flags and seeing all the different ethnic groups out supporting the same cause," said Retired Master Sergeant, Laroy Harris

City leaders, local school bands, and the Third Infantry Division band also walked in the parade.

