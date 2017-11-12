Hinesville veterans honored with parade - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hinesville veterans honored with parade

More Veterans were honored in Hinesville at their annual Veterans Day parade.

The parade, which was hosted by the East Liberty County American Legion Post 321, stepped off from the Bradwell Institute. Onlookers gathered all along their route waving American flags to support their military members as they walked by. Veterans at the parade say the celebration gives them a greater sense of pride.  

"I get a sense of pride from seeing the different flags and seeing all the different ethnic groups out supporting the same cause," said Retired Master Sergeant, Laroy Harris 

City leaders, local school bands, and the Third Infantry Division band also walked in the parade.

  • Truck strikes pole causing power outages in Port Royal

    On Saturday morning the City of Beaufort and the Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to Ribaut Road in Port Royal for a single-vehicle crash. When fire crews arrived, they found a 2005 red Dodge Dakota had struck a major utility pole across the street from the Port Royal fire station. 

  • Dawgs take a beating as Auburn dominates

    Many Dog fans would've said they could see Auburn beating Georgia, but the way it happened was surprising. 

  • Veteran's Day banquet honors all who served

    A banquet was held on Saturday at the American Legion Post 184 in Thunderbolt to honor military veterans. Veterans from every war from World War II on were in attendance. Several veterans were honored and the families of those military members were also recognized for their sacrifices. One World War II veteran who was the first of four generations of his family to serve in the U.S. armed forces was also in attendance. "Veterans day to me is a day of remembrance,"...More >>
